Services for Annie Bell Tice-Smith age 79, will be at 12 Noon, Monday, August 31, 2020 in The Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue)—Lawton.
Viewing/Visitation: 12 Noon to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Annie Bell Smith departed this life Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery—Lawton.
Annie Bell Tice-Smith born in Deatsville, Alabama to Claude and Louvenia Tice on July 2, 1941. Confessing Christ at an early age, she joined Antioch Missionary Baptist Church serving in BTU, Junior Red Circle and Sunday school. She united in holy matrimony to Arthur Bob Smith, Sr. This union bore seven children. The family relocated to Lawton, Oklahoma in 1967. Annie joined St. John’s Baptist Church. Later, Greater Galilee Baptist Church where she served faithfully in the Mass and Mission Choir as well as Mattie B. Jacob’s Missionary Circle until her health began to fail in 2013. She was a voice for the community often calling on then Mayor Wayne Gilley for assistance. Annie was a loving wife, homemaker, mother and dodting grandmother.
Cherishing her memory are he daughters, Teresa A. Walker of Gilbert, Arizona, Elvenia P. Kulik of Arlington, Texas, Jeanetta Singh of the home, La-Trelle L.Smith of Sheppard, AFB, Texas; her sons: Jeffery L. Smith of Gilbert, Arizona and Arthur B. Smith, Jr., of Lawton, Oklahoma as well as a niece, Renetta Hood-Lasenby; nephews: Louis Hood and Anthony Hood; 19 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Bobby Smith as well as her brother and sister, Lily.