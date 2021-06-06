TIPTON — Funeral for Annetta Marie Davis, 80, of Tipton, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Tipton Church of Christ with Joe Waugh officiating.
Burial will follow at 4 p.m. in the Tishomingo City Cemetery with Harold “Micky” Davis officiating.
Mrs. Davis passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, in a Lawton hospital.
Services are under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick, Oklahoma.
Annetta Marie (Deaton) Davis was born Sept. 16, 1940, in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, to James Kenneth and Avery Marie (Chaney) Deaton. She attended Tishomingo Public Schools, graduating from Tishomingo High School in 1958. On April 11, 1958, she and Charles L. Davis were united in marriage in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Annetta and Charles served as houseparents at the Tipton Children’s Home from 1967 to 2008. She was currently serving as alumni director. Mrs. Davis enjoyed working with the children; she loved all types of crafts, enjoyed drawing and painting and working with ceramics. She was a faithful member of Tipton Church of Christ and was a former member of the Tipton Garden Club.
She is survived by two sons,: Kenny Davis and his wife Pam of Collinsville, Oklahoma and Bobby Davis and his wife Pam of Moore, Oklahoma; four daughters: Deborah Dysart of Tipton, Oklahoma, Sherri Murray of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Terri Lacy and her husband Greg of Convoy, Ohio, and Mary Davis of Seminole, Oklahoma; one son-in-law, Shawn Murray of Newalla, Oklahoma; two brothers: Gary Deaton of Tishomingo, Oklahoma and Jimmy Deaton of Tishomingo, Oklahoma; one sister, Barbara Hicks and her husband Bill of Tishomingo, Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren, Ray Davis, Billy Davis, Keith Davis, Bryan Lacy, Shawna English and her husband J.D., Trent Davis, Meaghan Hinton, Christopher Cayton, Gabrielle Cayton, Larra Cayton, Heather Lacy, and Erin Meyer; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Kenneth and Avery Marie Deaton; her husband, Charles Davis; two brothers: James Deaton and Kelly Deaton; one sister, Linda Beville; one son-in-law, Vance Dysart; and one grandson, Erick Murray.
The family will receive friends and family on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Frederick.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tipton Children’s Home P.O. Box 370, Tipton, Oklahoma 73570, in memory of Annetta Marie Davis.
An online guestbook is available at, www.jacksonfuneral.net