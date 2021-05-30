Memorial services for Annelore will be held at 1 p.m. June 1, 2021 at Lawton First Church of the Nazarene at 1402 N.W. Arlington, in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Annelore passed away Dec. 23, 2020 at the age of 89 at her daughter’s home in Arizona from natural causes.
She was born Jan. 18, 1931 in Nuremburg, Germany where she married Arthur C. Soper. Mr. Soper passed away Oct. 4, 1982.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, two daughter-in-laws and a sister; as well as many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her mother, a daughter, and a son.