Annelle D. Hamilton Barton passed away on July 6, 2022, in Wichita Falls, Texas, while surrounded by family. She was 87 years of age.
Annelle was born on Sept. 20, 1934, in Elmer. She graduated from Altus High School in 1952. She then attended Southwestern State University where she became a drum majorette, and later in life obtained a college degree at Cameron University.
Annelle married Jimmy Wayne Hamilton in Altus, and they happily raised three children, Stewart, Lisa, and Lori.
Annelle worked for many years as a secretary at Security National Bank upon moving to Lawton, with her family. She had a second career as a Senior Interviewer for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Altus, where she and Yudell enjoyed spending time volunteering, especially with Love Bags at Thanksgiving. She was a devoted member of the MacDowell Music Club and PEO Sisterhood.
Annelle had a second chance at love when she reconnected with Yudell Barton at the Altus High School reunion in the summer of 1998. They were united in marriage on Feb. 6, 1999, surrounded by family and friends, in Altus. Together, Annelle and Yudell were able to share their love of dancing, listening to classical and country music, traveling, collecting antiques, flower gardening, hosting many events in their home for family and friends, and their daily ritual of completing the New York Times crossword puzzle. Annelle most enjoyed staying connected with her grandchildren and praying for them every day.
Annelle was preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmy Wayne Hamilton; her father, Cecil Fred Dobbs; her mother, Letha Beatrice Hart; and her brother, Jimmy R. Dobbs.
Annelle is survived by her husband, John Yudell Barton of Altus; her son, Stewart Wayne Hamilton of Norman; her daughter, Lisa Annelle Cruz and husband Felix Cruz of Norman; her daughter, Lori Annette Sullivan and husband Sean Sullivan of Lawton; her sister, Vaughndean Fuller and husband Alen Munson Fuller, M.D., of Tulsa; her grandchildren: Marissa Sauer and husband Drew Sauer of Houston, Texas; Jason Cruz and wife Kaleigh Cruz of Norman; Caroline Harwell and husband Nathan Harwell of Bakersfield, California; Abigail Sullivan of Dallas, Texas; Cameron Barton of Tulsa; Evan Barton of Tulsa; and her great-grandchildren: Emma Sauer, Avery Sauer, Mylah Cruz, Leo Harwell; her stepson John M. Barton of Tulsa; her stepdaughter, Mary Barton, and her stepdaughter-in-law, Kimberly Barton of Tulsa. Annelle leaves behind so many special friends that she was truly devoted to throughout her life.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Lowell — Tims Funeral Home Chapel, Altus, with Reverend Jerry Raab officiating.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Lowell — Tims Funeral Home and Crematory, Altus, Oklahoma.