Funeral service for Anneliese “Lisa” (Meis) Tucker will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Heath Tucker of Waterloo Road Baptist Church, Edmond, officiating. Pastor Tucker is the grandson of Mrs. Tucker.
The family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
A private family burial will be held at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, at a later date.
Anneliese “Lisa” (Meis) Tucker, 82, Lawton, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Lawton. Lisa was born April 5, 1939 in Schweinfurt, Germany to Andreas Hans and Alma Mina (Roehner) Meis. She married Sgt. First Class (Retired) Wade Owen Tucker on Aug. 14, 1958 in Schweinfurt, Germany. Wade passed away June 9, 1993.
Lisa was a kind and caring person who enjoyed working and being around others. She worked for many years at Cedar Crest Manor Nursing Home as a housekeeper and truly loved visiting with all of the patients there. She enjoyed shopping at Wal-Mart and doing yard work and loved going out to eat any chance she could get. Lisa’s passion was her ten great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly and enjoyed spending all of her time with.
Lisa is survived by her three children: Billy Tucker and wife Pam of Indiahoma; Yvonne Miller and significant other James Donohue of Lawton; and Mary James and husband Scott of Lawton; six grandchildren: Randy Miller; Lisa Carpenter (Mike Carpenter); Heath Tucker (Randi Lynn Tucker); Lindsay Toves (Kory Toves); Amber James and Brittany James; ten great-grandchildren; two brothers: Willie and Frietz Meis and their families in Schweinfurt, Germany and one sister, Elfrieda Kraemaer and family of Louisville, Kentucky.
Lisa is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
