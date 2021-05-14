Funeral service for Anneliese “Lisa” (Meis) Tucker will be 10 a.m., Monday, May 17, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Heath Tucker of Waterloo Road Baptist Church, Edmond officiating. Pastor Tucker is the grandson of Mrs. Tucker.
The family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Anneliese “Lisa” (Meis) Tucker, 82, Lawton, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Lawton.
