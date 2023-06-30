Anne Marie Farrell “Nancy” McCaffree, 92, of Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away on June 28, 2023.
Nancy was born on Sept. 4, 1930, in Brooklyn, New York, to Loretta Hogan Farrell and Edwin Farrell. She had a younger brother, Edwin Jr., and she was raised in a large Irish Catholic family and community with many aunts, uncles and cousins. After graduating from Fontbonne Hall Academy, she attended the Woods School and Hunter College.
On June 20, 1952, Nancy met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” McCaffree. They married June 2, 1954, and she began her life as an Army wife, world traveler and mother of five children. She was primarily responsible for 18 major family moves including to Germany and Hawaii as well as several tours at Lawton-Fort Sill which eventually became her home. Nancy and Bob loved travel and adventure and visited many parts of the world including trips to Italy, Japan, France, Australia and Russia.
Nancy enrolled at Windward Community College in Kaneohe, Hawaii, in 1979 and graduated from Cameron University in Lawton in 1983 with a sociology degree. She worked for Oklahoma Health Systems Agency for several years before devoting herself to travel with Bob after his second retirement. She was a founding member of Hospice of Lawton.
She had an eye for decorating and a flair for cooking that made her an enthusiastic hostess at the many parties they held in their home. Nancy and Bob were known for their luaus featuring authentic Hawaiian foods, Mai Tais and ukelele sing-alongs.
Nancy had a gift for friendship. She had many enduring female friends and relatives who were very dear to her throughout her life and who buoyed and sustained her after Bob’s death in 2011. She loved the Ditzy Dozen. She loved her cat, Tuxedo.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children, Lisa Wade (Lance) of Lawton, Fr. Benedict McCaffree of South Africa, Thayer McCaffree (Cindy Herron) of Honolulu, Hawaii; Sheridan McCaffree (Rob Ramana) of Oklahoma City, and Robb McCaffree (Bryan Harrison) of West Hollywood, California. She is also survived by her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Sue Schloredt of Seattle, Washington and Joanie McCaffree of Puyallup, Washington.
She was predeceased by her brother, Edwin Farrell (Margaret) of Plainsboro, New Jersey; Phillip McCaffree of Cheney, Washington; and Donald McCaffree (Pat) of Salt Lake City, Utah.
A funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made to help children at Subiaco Academy in Limpopo, South Africa, via “Sacred Heart Monastery,” 433 Warren Street No. 6, Hudson, New York, or to a veteran’s charity of your choice.