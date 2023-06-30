Anne Marie Farrell “Nancy” McCaffree, 92, of Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away on June 28, 2023.

Nancy was born on Sept. 4, 1930, in Brooklyn, New York, to Loretta Hogan Farrell and Edwin Farrell. She had a younger brother, Edwin Jr., and she was raised in a large Irish Catholic family and community with many aunts, uncles and cousins. After graduating from Fontbonne Hall Academy, she attended the Woods School and Hunter College.

