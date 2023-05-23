Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Anne LaRue Yeahquo, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 21, 2023, with her loving family by her side.
Anne was of Kiowa/Comanche decent. She was born May 7, 1962, at the IHS hospital in Gallup, N.M., to Earl and Bess Yeahquo. Anne graduated from MacArthur High School in 1980. In high school she played basketball and was on the Highlanderette pom-pom squad. She attended two years at University of Oklahoma and went on to work at several places. She worked at Jacobson House Museum in Norman, Colorado State University Native American Student program in Ft. Collins, Colo.; and accounting offices in Montana and Nebraska before moving back to Lawton. She also worked as an auditor at the Kiowa Casino in Devol. She also worked at Cameron University in a long-term temporary position. Then as her parents aged, she moved in with them and became their full-time caretaker.
Anne Yeahquo was a member of Mt. Scott Kiowa Methodist Church. She loved doing crafts, watching old movies, and spending time with friends. She was an avid OU football and Denver Broncos fan. Anne was also very proud of her only nephew, Quinton Michael Impson.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bess, and her father, Earl Yeahquo; grandparents: Harry and Roena Tonemah, and Mae Yeahquo; uncles: Quanah, Stuart, and Charles Tonemah and aunt Alice Tonemah; Kiowa great-grandparents: Jimmy and Be-ko-be-ah Quoetone; uncles: Maurice, Carl, and Alfred Yeahquo; and aunts: Julia Red Elk. Gertrude Hines, Wanda Campbell, and Vivian Williams.
She is survived by her sister, Rowena Yeahquo, Vallejo, Calif., Russell Yeahquo, Lawton; aunt, Irene Spotted Horse of Meers, uncle, Harry Tonemah of Wichita Falls and a nephew, Quinton Impson, Stillwater; and numerous cousins.
There will be a viewing from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Comanche Nation Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. May 25, 2023, at Mt. Scott Kiowa Methodist Church in Meers, with Pastor Sharon Yeahquo officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Scott KCA Cemetery under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.