Anne LaRue Yeahquo, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 21, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

Anne was of Kiowa/Comanche decent. She was born May 7, 1962, at the IHS hospital in Gallup, N.M., to Earl and Bess Yeahquo. Anne graduated from MacArthur High School in 1980. In high school she played basketball and was on the Highlanderette pom-pom squad. She attended two years at University of Oklahoma and went on to work at several places. She worked at Jacobson House Museum in Norman, Colorado State University Native American Student program in Ft. Collins, Colo.; and accounting offices in Montana and Nebraska before moving back to Lawton. She also worked as an auditor at the Kiowa Casino in Devol. She also worked at Cameron University in a long-term temporary position. Then as her parents aged, she moved in with them and became their full-time caretaker.

Recommended for you