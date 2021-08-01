Funeral service for Annabelle (Roberts) Williams, 91, of Elgin, will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at the Fletcher Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow at Elgin Memorial Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Williams passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Chickasha, at the age of 91.
Annabelle Lee (Roberts) Williams was born Jan. 31, 1930 in Oxford, Kansas to Orval and Bertha Roberts. She had an older sister, Emma, one year her senior who passed away at the age of eight. She had two younger siblings: a brother, Orval Jr. and a sister, Carolyn, both deceased. Her father, Orval, was a farmer and moved the family to the Elgin area in the early 40’s. Annabelle attended Elgin Public Schools. She met her future husband, Truman Williams, in 1945 and the two married on July 1, 1946. Their first home was in Lawton. They later moved to Stony Point and then to Elgin in 1952 where they both lived with their six children until they were called to their Heavenly home. Truman passed away in April 2020. They were married for 71 years. Annabelle has 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren. Annabelle loved to cook and bake cookies and cakes with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Fletcher Assembly of God Church. Annabelle ran a daycare center from her home for over 30 years. Both Annabelle and Truman enjoyed having the children around.
She is survived by two sons: Richard Williams and his wife, Beverly; and Tommie Williams and his wife Dorinda; four daughters: Patricia Burcham and her husband Myron; Betty Norris and her husband Roy; Bonnie Steele and her husband Bobby (deceased); and Tomi Sue Decker and her husband Ken; one sister-in-law, Marge Roberts; and several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
