Anna Reese, loving wife of Lawrence Reese passed away suddenly to be with our Lord Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Oklahoma City, at the age of 78. Born in Ferrara, Italy, on July 27, 1942, she was the oldest child of Angelo Casagrande and Milena Sisti. She was married to Lawrence Reese in January 1962 in Vicenza, Italy.
Anna and Lawrence came to America after they were wed in 1963 to start their family. Anna worked as a beautician and raised her family. She was a wonderful wife and a great mother to her four children.
Anna is preceded in death by her parents, Angelo Casagrande and Milena Sisti; her sister, Sara Tadiello; her son, Robert Reese; and grandson Brandon Reese.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Reese; her sister, Marisa Mulligan and husband Brian and her brother, Gianpaolo Casagrande. She is also survived by son, John Paolo Reese; daughter, Debbie Reese and fiancée Ed Burris; son, Mark and Gina Reese; grandchildren: Frank, Brooke, Maegan, Tanya, Zachery, Nicole, Jon, Renee, Alyssa, and Josh and great-grandchildren: Ranger Barca, Maddilyn, Calen, Braydon, Daniel and Avianna Bambi.
Anna Maria Reese will be truly missed by all. She was very much loved and adored by her family and friends. Although she is gone from this earth, we can have peace in our hearts knowing that we will one day see her again in Heaven. We can find comfort in knowing that she no longer suffers, that she is in the presence of The Lord our God, Creator of Heaven and of Earth. He sent her here to fulfill his will and He called her home when her work was finished.
She will be greatly missed… and for the younger ones, share memories of her, to keep her.