Funeral service for Anna Marie Popp will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Steve Roach, of Heartland Hospice of Shawnee, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Anna Marie Popp, 87, of Lawton, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Anna was born July 9, 1934, in Jefferson County, Indiana in the community of Volga to William Roscoe and Nellie Lucille (Cash) Alvey. She graduated from North Madison High School in Madison, Indiana in 1952. Following graduation Anna began working as a secretary in Indianapolis, Indiana. She married Sgt. First Class (Retired) Charles Leonard Popp on Jan. 10, 1957, in Madison, Indiana. At that point Anna became a homemaker and an Army military wife traveling to places such as, Germany twice; Fort Lewis, Washington; Colorado Springs, Colorado and Fort Sill. While her husband was serving two tours in Vietnam and Turkey, Anna went home to Indiana to live. Following her husband’s military retirement, the family stayed in Lawton where Anna began working for Kennedy & Company as a secretary and later working at Cameron University in the communications department where she retired.
Anna enjoyed watching TV especially game shows. She loved dark chocolate and chocolate milkshakes and spending time with her sons and grandsons who she was very proud of. Anna cherished her time with her caretaker, Vickie Cordeiro and her daughter Allison and their family. Vickie was the daughter Anna never had. Anna also enjoyed spending time with another caretaker, Sandra Tahpay. Anna collected music boxes, crystal, and clocks.
Anna is survived by her two sons: Charles F. Popp and wife Mongwei Hu-Popp of Houston, Texas and Mark E. Popp and wife Sheila of Lawton; two grandsons: Andrew Popp and Nathan Popp of Oklahoma City; sisters-in-law: Mary Woods Alvey and Linda Allen Alvey; brother-in-law, Joe Popp; caretakers: Vickie Cordeiro and daughter Allison Cordeiro of Lawton, and Sandra Tahpay.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters: Doris Jester and Betty Cluster and four brothers: Ray Alvey, Fred Alvey, and twins Darell and Carell Alvey.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com