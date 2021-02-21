Anna Reese, loving wife of Lawrence Reese passed away suddenly to be with our Lord Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Oklahoma City, at the age of 78. Born in Ferrara, Italy July 27th, 1942 she was the oldest child of Angelo Casagrande and Milena Sisti She was married to Lawrence Reese in January 1962 in Vicenza Italy.
Anna and Lawrence came to America after they were wed in 1963 to start their family. Anna worked as a beautician and raised her family. She was a wonderful wife and she was a great mother to her four children.
Anna is preceded in death by her parents, Angelo and Milena, her sister, Sara Tadiello, her son, Robert Reese, and grandson, Brandon Reese.
She is survived by her husband Lawrence Reese; her sister, Marissa Mulligan and husband Brian; and her brother, Gianpaolo Casagrande. She is survived by son, John Paolo Reese; daughter, Debbie Reese and fiancée Ed Burris; son Mark and Gina Reese. Also surviving her are her numerous grandchildren: Frank, Brooke, Maegan, Tanya, Zachery, Nicole, Jon, Renee, Alyssa, and Josh; also by her great-grandchildren: Ranger Barca, Maddilyn, Calen, Braydon, Daniel and Avianna Bambi.
Anna Maria Reese will be truly missed by all. She was very much loved and adored by her family and friends. Although she is gone from this earth, we can have peace in our hearts knowing that we will one day see her again in Heaven. We can find comfort in knowing that she no longer suffers, that she is in the presence of The Lord our God, Creator of Heaven and of Earth. He sent her here to fulfill his will and He called her home when her work was finished.
She will be greatly missed… and for the younger ones, share memories of her, to keep her spirit alive.
May God be with Anna’s family during this time of grieving in the loss of the beloved, please fill them with your peace and strength Lord Jesus. Assure them that they can lean on you and on each other through the rough days ahead. Instead of mourning her passing, let them celebrate her life and her many achievements. The culture she shared from the old country, the recipes she was so proud of past down generation to generation.
If I Should Go Tomorrow
If I should go tomorrow
It would never be goodbye,
For I have left my heart with you,
So don’t you ever cry.
The love that’s deep within me,
Shall reach you from the stars,
You’ll feel it from the heavens,
And it will heal the scars.
I am heart broken right now I am trying not to think about everything, my mother passed away yesterday. She was a special person, has a child in Italy she took me to plays, ballets, opera’s. I absorbed everything, read Greek and Roman mythology. We traveled to castles, including Romeo and Juliet castles. We did that as a family. Museums and churches, the architecture and old world mixed with new world fascinated me. She taught me to cook the foods I grew up with. I brought home so many different people, she accepted them treated them like family. Taught some of them family recipes. To me she would always ask it they had children, seems I collected children. I would do anything to protect my or anyone else’s children. My mother accepted my faults, and always loved me for who I was and am now. She would start talking to a stranger and next thing you knew she had a new friend.