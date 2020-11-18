Funeral service for Anna Ludwig, 83, of Lawton will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Ms. Ludwig passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions masks and social distancing are required.
Anna was born on July 26, 1937 in Theusing, Czechoslovakia Republic to Josef and Fredericka Theresa (Roessler) Burda. She grew up in Germany where she attended school. She worked in a shoe factory for awhile and later owned and operated a restaurant. She moved her family to Lawton, Oklahoma in 1975 and worked for Vickers Gas Station and Convenience Store before retiring as the manager. She loved gardening, spending time with her family, and her beloved dogs.
She is survived by her daughter, Gabriele Schlund, of Lawton, OK; her son and daughter-in-law, Josef and Elke Schlund, of Germany; two sisters: Frida and Christa, both of Germany; 7 grandchildren and spouses: Sue and Mike, Gerald and Yairis, Denver; Jennifer, Diana and Bryan, Benjamin and Stephanie, and Jochen; 14 great grandchildren, her great great granddaughter and one on the way.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her step son, Denver Arnold.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.