Funeral service for Anna Lou Singleton will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 in Northwest Church of Christ with Troy Rogers, Gerry Armstrong and Perry Warren officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Friends may view from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Anna Lou Singleton died Sunday, July 30, 2023 at her residence in Lawton at the age of 95. She was born Nov. 18, 1927 in Enid to Walter Alvin and Ruth Lee (Halpain) Bates.
Growing up in Shawnee, Anna attended high school there before briefly attending Oklahoma State University after graduation. On April 2, 1946, she exchanged vows with Raymond LeVon “Ray” Singleton in Shawnee, and together they moved to Lawton in 1959. Ray preceded her in death on March 17, 2014. Anna was a dedicated and hardworking woman who not only supported her husband at Stifel Nicolaus and Company but also had her own successful career as a licensed realtor, proudly representing Scoggins Realty.
Anna’s life was characterized by deep involvement in her community. She was an active member of Northwest Church of Christ where she served on the food and visitation committees. She also taught preschool Bible class and Vacation Bible School.
She cherished the friendships she cultivated as a member of “The Bridge Club.” As a devoted mother, she served as a PTA President at John Adams Elementary School and showed her dedication to nurturing young minds by being a Camp Fire leader.
In her free time, Anna pursued various hobbies and passions. She found joy in tending to her garden. She showcased her creativity through sewing and needle work. She also loved to crochet. Through the years she made over 100 afghans for family and friends. She engaged her mind with challenging jigsaw puzzles and exploring new places through travel adventures.
She is survived by her two daughters: Sherrie Lurea Reddick and her husband, Daniel, Holiday, Texas, and Gayla Jean Smith, Bethany; three grandchildren: Daniel Reddick Jr. and wife Jodi, Jaret Ray Reddick and wife Casey and Jessica Leanna Smith; four great-grandchildren: Lindsey Nicole Reddick and husband Blake Williams, Emma Kay Reddick, Jackson Ray Reddick and Everett Reddick; as well as nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
In addition to her family, she had many other loved ones in her life whom she considered part of her family. They affectionately referred to her as Nana, Ma, and Great Grandma.
Her parents and a son-in-law, Dr. Greg Smith, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northwest Church of Christ, P.O. Box 6281, Lawton, OK 73506.