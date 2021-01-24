Graveside service for Anna Lee (Love) Thomas will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher, Oklahoma, with Chuck Tietbohl, Lawton, Oklahoma, officiating.
The family will meet at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home in Lawton at 9:00 a.m. to go in procession to Fletcher Cemetery. Upon arrival in Fletcher, the procession will go by the Fletcher Christian Church, 102 Sycamore Street, to pick up the rest of the procession before heading towards the cemetery.
Anna Lee (Love) Thomas, 89, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Decatur, Texas. She was born Aug. 28, 1931, in Fletcher, Oklahoma, to Brownie and Juanita Thomas. She was one of nine children.
Anna Lee was a lifelong resident of the Fletcher and Elgin area, spending her last few months in a nursing home. She worked several years at Fort Sill in Civil Service. She started at the post laundry, worked most of her year in maintenance, and ended her civil service career at transportation. She married Dale Love and they had four children. She is survived by Juanita Gail “Sissy” Vrana and husband Joe of Decatur, Texas, Dianna Lee “D-dot” Tietbohl and husband Chuck of Lawton, Robin Dale McKean and husband Robby of Elgin, Oklahoma, and Daniel Curbie Love of Decatur, Texas. She is also survived by three brothers, Buddy Thomas of Ola, Arkansas, Tony Thomas of Wildervile, Oregon and Phil Thomas of Elgin, Oklahoma. Anna had 18 grandchildren; Tracie Julian, Stacie Esquer, Robin Esquer, Joseph Vrana, William Vrana, Audra Jung, Amanda Mandrell, Justin Landers, Clayton Landers, Cody McKean, Aaron Deets, Andrew Deets, and Morgan Love, 18 great grandchildren and 19 great great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Joy Faye Crumpton, Barbara Crabtree and Betty Ham, brothers; Bill Thomas and Peachie Thomas, grandson Aaron Deets and great grandson Jayce Wadusky and her ex-husband Dale Love.
