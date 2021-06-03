Funeral for Anna L. Lyons, 81, Indiahoma will be Friday, June 4, 2021 at Noon at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
Mrs. Lyons died May 30, 2021.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Funeral for Anna L. Lyons, 81, Indiahoma will be Friday, June 4, 2021 at Noon at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
Mrs. Lyons died May 30, 2021.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.