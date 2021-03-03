Anna Kathryn Newcombe was born near Dripping Springs, Texas on July 8, 1934, the oldest daughter of Nolan Webb and Mattie Webb. At the conclusion of a long and eventful life she passed away peaceably with family in Dripping Springs, Texas on Feb. 7, 2021. After Kathy’s parents divorced she and her mother, brother Bill Webb and sister, Carolyn Bell, moved from Wimberly, Texas in 1949 where she graduated from high school in 1952. Kathy met a young Navy pilot, Ralph W. Newcombe, and they were married at the Naval Air Station in Kingsville, Texas on Dec. 17, 1955. After Ralph graduated from law school he and Kathy moved to Lawton where they lived together until Ralph’s death on April 29, 2019.
Their union produced four children: Stephen K. Newcombe; Corinne Newcombe; Sarah Mayo and Patrick Newcombe; however, Kathy was a mother, mentor and caregiver for a number of her children’s friends, especially for their special friend, Dr. Marty Jones. Kathy provided her family and many others with love, stability and a clear path to success in life. As Janet Fitch wrote in the book White Oleander, “You were my home mother, I had no home but you.”
Kathy is survived by her son, Stephen K. Newcombe and wife Terry; daughter, Corinne Newcombe; daughter, Sarah Mayo and husband Walter; son, Patrick Newcombe and wife Paige and special friend Dr. Marty Jones and his wife Jo. Kathy is additionally survived by her sister, Carolyn Bell; grandchildren: Fletcher, Sophie, Thomas, Grace, Frances, Evelyn, Ginger, Madeleine, Marielle, Morgan, Caitlin, Conner; great-granddaughter, Tegan and great-grandson, Coda.
Although she could be a stern taskmaster her love, understanding and guidance provided a safety net for her family and those she loved. Kathy was always involved in her community and volunteered in a number of civic organizations over the years. In her lifetime Kathy visited Cambodia, Vietnam, France, England, Australia, Japan, Russia, Singapore and other places too numerous to list. Kathy was adored by her family and friends and there was no better way to spend an evening than at the Newcombe house with Ralph and Kathy. As Mahatma Gandhi stated, “There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are you will always be in my heart.” To those who loved her not a day goes by without remembering the enormous gift of life she bestowed upon us. In the poem Mother o’ Mine Rudyard Kipling wrote:
If I were hanged on the highest hill,
Mother o‘mine, O mother o’mine!
I know whose love would follow me still,
Mother o’mine, O mother o’mine!
If I were drowned in the deepest sea,
Mother o’mine, O mother o’mine!
I know whose tears would come down to me,
Mother o’mine, O mother o’mine!
If I were damned of body and soul,
I know whose prayers would make me whole,
Mother o’mine, O mother o’mine!
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
The family specifically thanks Dr. Brian Birdwell, Promise Keepers Hospice, Sara Little, John Cannon and Norvella for the love and kindness they extended to Kathy.