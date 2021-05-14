Funeral Mass for Anna Katherina Dixon will be noon, Friday, May 14, 2021 in Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Anna Katherina Dixon died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at her residence in Lawton at the age of 91. She was born Jan. 5, 1930 in Trier, Germany to Nikolaus and Margareta (Scholer) Michels. She grew up in Germany, attending school through the eighth grade. She worked at the Abbey of Himmerod in the Rhineland, Diocese of Trier, where she first learned to cook. She and the other women joined the staff at the monastery due to circumstances surrounding the war, and she became one of the first female cooks on staff. Later, she worked in hospitality at Hotel Diana and Der Ratzkellar in Trier, a popular restaurant frequented by many American soldiers. It was there, in 1961, that she met a young soldier from Mississippi, Roy Dixon.
Roy and Anna wrote many letters to each other for several years before Roy surprised Anna at work one busy Saturday night in 1965. She married Sgt. First Class (Retired) Roy Lee Dixon, Jr. on Oct. 28, 1965 in Neckarsulm, Germany. They remained in Germany until they moved to Fort Sill, in 1968, where Anna learned to speak English by watching television. She proudly received her U.S. Citizenship in 1982.
During her life, Anna followed her husband in his military career and was a proud homemaker and mother. After raising her family, she worked as a housekeeper for several prominent families. Her grandchildren have fond memories of listening to her tell stories in her unique “German English” dialect and eating her special chocolate chip cookies. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church for nearly 50 years.
Anna was a courageous, strong woman who spent her life serving others. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, of the home; two daughters: Dorothy Bunn, Kingsport, TN; and Evelyn Neal, Tulsa; four grandchildren: Grayson Pate Neal; Kelsey Catherine Bunn and fiancé Chris Smiley; Philip Dane Bunn and wife Emma; and Chandler Victoria Scarbrough and husband Josh; two great-grandchildren: Malcolm “Juju” Smiley and Penelope Jayne Bunn; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, five brothers and four sisters preceded her in death.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com