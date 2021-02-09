Funeral service for Anna B. Jennings will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chuck Pettigrew, pastor of Liberty Heights Christian Church officiating.
Anna was born on July 15, 1927, to Myrtle Annah (Morris) and Alexander Boyce Parker in Marland, and passed from this world surrounded by her family to her final rest in heaven on Saturday Feb. 6, 2021.
The family moved to Bedford, Virginia, around 1929 where she grew up. While in school she worked in a tomato factory during the war and helped in the church and at a local orphanage.
Her first school was a one room school with big pot belly stove. She graduated from Bedford High School in June 1945 and went to work for the C&P telephone company in Lynchburg, Virginia. After her father’s death, her mother had family in Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Texas, begging her to come live with them. The first opportunity to move came with an offer from Southwestern Bell for an operator position in Lawton.
While in Lawton, she met and married the love of her life, Melvin Jennings. They were married on Oct. 24, 1948 in Lawton where they raised their children David and Janna.
She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin, mother Myrtle and father Alexander Parker and is survived are her son David and his wife Anne; daughter Janna; two grandchildren: Kirsty and Ross, and three great-grandsons: Matthew, Colton and Kellan.
She was a member of Liberty Heights Christian Church and among her many talents and life work: Sunday school teacher; Lawton Public School system; Life member of the OES Chapter 82, served as Grand Electra for the state of Oklahoma; Rainbow Mother Advisor spanning over 4 decades; Cub Scout den mother; DeMolay Mom; Camp Fire Girls Sponsor; member of: IBEW Ladies Auxiliary; PSO Circuit Riders of Lawton, ITC; Comanche county retired teachers association, and Knife and Fork Club; she worked as a: Beauty Counselor Representative, Princess House Representative and Park Lane Jewelry Representative.
She enjoyed being engaged with her family and friends and remained faithful to beliefs in God, Country and family.
She is sorely missed by her family and those who knew her.
May God bless all who knew and loved her.
