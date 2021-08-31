Mrs. Ann Thomas was seized by death at the age of 90 on the 18th of August 2021. Her children and grandchildren had watched with loving anxiety at her bedside during her final days and were with her when God called her home.
Ann Magraw Humphries Thomas was born in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on 12th of March 1931 to Norine Magraw Humphries and Robert Thomas Humphries. Ann was baptized and attended the First Christian Church in Cadiz, Kentucky. She moved from Cadiz to Princeton, Kentucky in 1948 which was difficult as she had to leave her lifelong friends. She graduated from Butler High School in Princeton, Kentucky in 1949. As a young woman, Ann graduated from Bethel Women’s College in Hopkinsville, Kentucky where she spent many happy days. She was married to Morris “Bud” Johnson at First Christian Church in Princeton, Kentucky on Dec. 2, 1951. Church, home and family engaged her life and such an influence as she wielded can never die. Every act, emotion, look and word made an influence which told for good, for the complete solidarity of a family circle as was shown and remarked of at the time of her demise. The death of a woman of this type, is one of the many things that are happening to change all which we have to point to as an example.
A happy mother of Sue Ellen McIntire, devoted grandmother to Suzanne Walsh, Lindsay Waddle and Rachel McIntire and loving great-grandmother to McKenna Anne Waddle, Jonny Hayes Walsh and Holden Calhoun Randall Waddle, Mrs. Thomas’s life was lived on her own terms, always with family at the center. Perhaps one of the most remarkable things we have in the character of this lady of the old school, was honour — it showed in her countenance and was marked in death.
Beloved by all who knew her, she was a real Southern lady with all the charm and grace that embodies. She took great pride in her lovely magnolia tree which she nurtured to great heights. She loved her garden and flowers — even when her Clematis refused to grow.
A lover of words and books, Ann had a poet’s soul. She collected books throughout her life which were so many that she had to stack them on her floor. Due to her extensive knowledge of many different subjects, her counsel was wise, and she dispensed her advice in such a way that was always welcomed and considered. Her manner was kind, and her wit brightened the days of all who knew and loved her.
The word “fun” was synonymous with Mrs. Thomas. There is nothing she wouldn’t do to make her family smile and she had a wicked sense of humor that revealed itself when needed most.
Ann’s beloved sister, Rebecca Sackett, preceded her in death. They were bosom buddies who always had each other’s backs and were devoted to each other. Ann had four lovely nieces who she loved very much: Sheryl Lewis, Diane Frausto, Brenda Burnett and Nancy Randles.
Ann was a 50-year resident of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and created a home (“The Thomadome”), there, that her grandchildren found to be full of love, fun and laughter. Over the years, she shared her home with her beloved Siamese cats, Catherine and Diana, who were her constant companions and confidants.
A private, intimate memorial service for close friends and family will be held on Sept. 1, 2021.