Ann Keesee passed away peacefully in her home on October 16th. If we said she died as she lived, quiet and peacefully, anyone who knew her would know we were lying. Ann was a vibrant wife and an energetic, loving mom who could always find the beauty in every situation. Spilled butter on the floor would sooner become a sock ice rink before it became a source of punishment. She was a generous friend, caring and sacrificing, a Christian woman and like a bull dog with a cause. She was just and she was fair, and instilled in all who knew her a selfless love for helping others, as she never sat across from someone that Jesus didn’t love.
Born Dec. 28th, 1946 to Leo & Maxine Cannon in Honolulu Hawaii. She would be the middle child between older brother Michael, and younger sister Mary. They traveled wherever the US Air Force sent her family, attending Junior High in Casablanca and High School in Arizona. She graduated University of Texas Dental School in Houston in 72 and began her career in the dental field.
She met the love of her life, Dale Keesee, in El Paso and they were married on her birthday in 1973 in San Antonio, TX at First Baptist Church. The US Army would move them to Germany where her first born son, Michael, joined the team in 76, and back to the states in New Mexico when a daughter, Anne, would round out the Keesee family in 82.
God gave her Dale’s first two children by marriage. Then he gave her two more by birth. And then came countless others by the virtue of being the best mom to all her children’s friends. She had the house on the block where all the children congregated. You never left without money if you needed it, food if you wanted it and a hug from the woman lovingly called Mom by everyone that crossed her path. With no jealousy, her children were happy to share Mom with the world. Everyone should have an Ann Keesee in their lives.
Retired in 2006 from the dental field, Ann would spend the next years in her next career, being a home maker for her husband Dale, a cat mom and grilling her children about when she was going to get grandchildren. She got her wish.
In 2017 – within a 12 day window, she was graced by God once again with 3 grandsons; Anne’s Brett and Michael’s twins, David and Ethan. These three boys immediately became grandma’s precious joys. Those three would be joined by one more, Anne’s 2nd son, Luke, in 2020. Ann Keesee lived long enough to see each of her two kids have two of their own.
Dale honored his vows and set an incredible example to his children on what love is. In sickness and in health, he tended to his best friend until her last breath. He chose retirement to stay home and tend to his wife. She was thankful to be home and with ‘her Dale’. During the twilight years, as she grew weaker due to her health, she still spoke selflessly about making sure her family was secure in the Lord and that when she was gone, we would continue with the spirit of love and sacrifice for each member of the family. She set the bar high.
Today she sits at the side of her Lord and Savior, sharing and laughing with her parents and older brother. Watching over her family, and if you knew her, that means you too.
Survivors include her husband, Dale, of the home; two sons, Michael and Anita Keesee and Donald Keesee; two daughters, Anne and Bryan Charlson and Leslene and Greg McNally; her grandchildren, David and Ethan Keesee, Brett and Luke Charlson, Amber Keesee and Jordan Keesee, Carmen Sanders and Sarah, Joseph and Jeremy McNally; her sister and brother in law, Mary and David Mayfield; her sisters in law, Reta King and Debbie Bellinger; and several nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; older brother Michael; and brother in law, Paul Bellinger.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 7th, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home in Lawton, Oklahoma.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.