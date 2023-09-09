A graveside service celebrating the life of Ann Fatum will be held Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Phil Jones officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Ann Fatum, a beloved resident of Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the age of 83. She was born Sept. 13, 1939, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to her parents, Donald F. and Beulah Mae (Baker) Preisch.
Growing up in Lawton, Ann graduated from Lawton High School in 1957, and her enthusiasm for learning and dedication to her community would be lifelong traits.
On June 2, 1967, Ann exchanged vows with Charles E. Fatum, sharing a deep love that lasted a lifetime. Though Charles preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 2016, their enduring bond remained a testament to the power of true love.
Throughout her career, Ann showcased her exceptional organizational skills working at Comanche County Memorial Hospital from 1960 to 1967 and as the office manager for Dr.’s Graybill, Wilson, and Jack from 1967 to 1989. She also worked as a receptionist at Great Plains Gynecology, worked for Quality Enterprises of Lawton, and dedicated her time as a secretary for Boulevard Congregational and Christian Church.
Ann’s faith was an essential aspect of her life, as she was an active member of Boulevard Congregational and Christian Church, where she served as a devoted Deacon for 20 years. In addition to her church involvement, she was a past member of the Southwest Oklahoma County Medical Assistants and the Lawton Knife and Fork Club.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Becky Ann and Michael McGhee, together with her two grandchildren, Megan and Christopher McGhee.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her three sisters: Donna Montgomery, Juanita Williams and Billie Scherler.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or Boulevard Congregational and Christian Church.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
