Anita Sue Slater, age 71, passed away April 26, 2021 in Oklahoma City. She was born Nov. 17, 1949 in Chickasha to Juanita May (Moran) and Lloyd Leslie Clark. Anita grew up and lived in this area and married Roger Slater in Anadarko June 20, 1968. From this union came a son R. Chance Slater whom she was very proud of.
Anita worked as a Social Worker for Department of Human Services for 28 years in the Juvenile affairs. She was also a member of the “January Girls” club. This is where a bunch of ladies would get together to have fun. She loved camping, animals and nature, she was a member of a bowling league and she had a lot of loving friends. Anita had a kind soul; she loved her friends and her family, especially her two grandchildren Connor and Chandler. She was a member of The Crossroads Baptist Church and was affiliated with The Cowboy Church.
Left to cherish her memories is son, R. Chance Slater and wife Robin of Elgin; two grandchildren: Connor and Chandler Slater; a brother Gary Clark and wife Sharon of Norman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roger.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Anadarko with Pastor Billy Harmon Officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Lane Cemetery.
Funeral services under the direction of Smith Funeral Home.
