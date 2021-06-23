Graveside service for Anita Marie Mattoon, 95, of Lawton will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Mattoon passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in Enid.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Anita was born on Nov. 20, 1925 in Kansas City, Missouri to Harry Elmer and Veleda Helen (Teal) Shopbell. She grew up in Kansas City where she attended school, graduating from Poseo High School. She married Cecil Frank Mattoon Jr. on March 12, 1944 in Apache. Anita had a very long and successful career with civil service as a Quartermaster and worked in many military forts around the world. Cecil Frank passed away on June 13, 1996. Anita was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Lee Sabine; her nephew, Stephen Mattoon and wife, Becky, of Apache; three grandchildren: Michelle Foglesong Wilson; Peter Foglesong; and Christopher Foglesong; and a great-grandchild, Giannia.
