Funeral services for Anita Lyn Davis will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Snow, Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, Walters, officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Lawton.
Anita Lyn Davis, 58, Lawton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Lawton. She was born Dec. 11, 1962, in Lawton to Troy L. and Betty F. Boydstun. Anita graduated from Lawton High School in 1981, and married Frank Davis in August of 1981. After the wedding she moved to Germany where her husband was stationed. They returned to Lawton in 1985. Anita worked as a nurse’s aid for many years and worked in nursing homes and home health care. Her greatest passion were her patients in home health care. She became very close to them and considered them her family. She had many hobbies, but the ones she loved most were making jewelry and decorating. She loved making jewelry for her family and friends. She could pull together a beautiful flower arrangement or decorate a room with little effort and it would be beautiful. She was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother and sister.
Anita is survived by her two children: son Corey Davis, and daughter, Heather Browning and husband Michael; three grandchildren: Bailey McFarland; Shealyn Howell and Levi Browning; her sister, Lisa Sparks; brother, Troy L. Boydstun Jr. and numerous nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded by her parents and both paternal and maternal grandparents.