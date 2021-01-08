Private family graveside service for Anita June McClung Brown was held Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Paradise Valley Cemetery, north of Lawton.
Arrangements were under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Anita died Dec. 11, 2020 and was buried the next day with a few graveside words and a very small gathering, distanced with masks on, wishing her farewell. Due to the highly contagious nature of the COVID virus, a church funeral and our customary lunch prior were skipped. Our hopes are to host something at a later date.
Anita June McClung Brown, 80, was born Jan. 12, 1940 at the family dairy farm in Paradise Valley, to Charlie and Helen McClung. She graduated from Elgin High School and attended cyber security classes at Cameron University. She held several positions through Fort Sill Civil Service and eventually retired from working in the security sector.
Anita enjoyed people, going out to eat, and playing cards. She also was a great cook and remembered for all of her elaborate holiday meals with all the trimmings. She welcomed everyone coming to her home and loved when someone just “stopped by” to say hello. Her father was one of nine siblings and her mom one of six, so Anita had many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends to walk through life with.
One day while in her 50’s, sitting in her car at the Walmart parking lot, she saw her teenage sweetheart, Don Brown. That evening he showed up on her doorstep and thus began the romance and marriage to the person she often called “The Love of Her Life”.
Anita grew her children to quickly learn self sufficiency and go out into the world early to ”make it happen” with their own interpretations of what that meant. Of course there were choices made along life’s walk, many good, and some that Anita stated later she wished she could “go back and redo”. We can all strive in learning to offer the gift of forgiveness to others as well as to ourselves.
Anita believed in God and her favorite song was, Standing on the Promises of God.
We wish to sincerely thank the first responders and caregivers in Mission, Texas and Lawton. We wish to thank Becker-Rabon Funeral Home for going above and beyond in support and accommodations. We also would like to thank the longstanding family and friends support in Paradise Valley (just north of Lawton) which are valued and loved.
Anita is survived by her husband, Donald Brown of Apache; her three biological children: Nick Gjedde of Colorado; Sheila McClung of Virginia, and Michelle Lyons of Texas. In addition she was survived by her step-children: Traci Wills and Lane Brown. She had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren which she enjoyed watching grow.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com