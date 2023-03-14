Funeral service for Anita A. Brown will be at 10 a.m., Friday, March 17, 2023 at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin McCurdy, Pastor of Westwood Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Anita A. Brown, 69, Lawton, died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at home with her family. She was born July 30, 1953 in Maysville, Kentucky to Walter and Ruby (Sweet) Allen. She married Robert Wayne Brown on Oct. 20, 1973 in Lawton. She was employed at Southwestern Hospital from 1972-1977 in the dietary department. In 1977, Anita attended Wichita Falls Technical Training School and completed training for Dietetic Service Supervision. She served as a certified dietary manager at Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center from 1977 to 1987 and at Elgin Public Schools from 1987 to 2010. Anita retired in 2010 to spend time loving her grandbabies, whom she loved dearly. In 2021, she returned to work at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in nutritional services. Affectionately known as Momma, she was the kind of soul who improved the lives of others. She cherished and spoiled her kids, grandkids, family, and friends. She was a lady with a heart of gold who always put her family first. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Robert, of the home; three daughters: Anissa and her husband Allen Wawak, Elgin; Shelly and her husband Eric Bilderback, El Reno, and Jaime and her husband Jerrod Lundry, Haworth; five grandchildren: Justin Wawak, Nathan Wawak, Lauren Bilderback, Jalyn Lundry, and Jeryn Lundry; her mother, Ruby (Allen) Brown, Gahanna, Ohio; brothers: Paul Allen, Gahanna, Ohio, and Daniel Allen, Mount Olivet, Kentucky; brother-in-law, Howie “PeeWee” Russell, Graham, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Allen; brother, Walter Ervin Allen; grandparents, Leonard and Myrtle Allen and Duke and Ethel Sweet; mother-in-law, Thelma Brown; sister-in-law, Chloeta Russell; brothers-in-law: Tommy Brown, Gene Brown and Bill Brown.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
