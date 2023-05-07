Graveside service for Angela U. Nugent will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton, with Deacon Mike Romaka officiating.
Services are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Updated: May 7, 2023 @ 5:06 am
Angela left this earthly realm to be with her husband, Maxim E. Nugent, in the hereafter on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 with her grandson, David K. Nugent and her son David E. Nugent by her side.
Angela was born on Dec. 28, 1941 in Germany to Mr. and Mrs. Herman Buch. She lived in Lawton most of her adult life. She was a dedicated worker, spending over 20 years at Kmart, where she was known for her hard work and friendly demeanor. She retired from Kmart, but her commitment to her community continued.
Angela was a passionate bowler and a regular league player at Thunderbird Bowling Alley. She was known for her competitive spirit and her love of the game. She continued to play until the age of 79, when she finally hung up her shoes.
Throughout her life, Angela was known for her kindness, generosity, and willingness to help others. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those she touched.
Angela was a loving wife to her late husband, Maxim E. Nugent, and a devoted mother to her three sons, Karl, Robert, and David.
Angela is survived by her two sons: Karl Nugent, retired United States Marine Corps and wife, Marcia of Colorado and David E. Nugent; as well as her grandson David K. Nugent and granddaughter Rebecca Nugent. She is also survived by her sister Gabi Beck of Germany, brother Christian Buch of Germany, and her oldest sister, Helga Ellis of Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her husband and son Robert, as well as her sisters Jeane Jesberger, Carol Robins, and Elvira Buch.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
