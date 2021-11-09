Funeral service for Angela Renee Halye will be on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tony Elkins, Abundant Life Assembly of God, Geronimo officiating.
Private burial will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin on another date.
The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Angela Renee Halye passed away at her residence in Lawton, on Nov. 6, 2021 at the age of 50. She was born in Ray County, Tennessee on March. 5, 1971 to Charles and Darlene Webb. She married Randy Russell Halye on Sept. 6, 2003 in Lawton. Angela and Randy lived in Lawton and were together for 28 years.
Angela volunteered for 15 years with the Girl Scouts of America in various roles. She worked for Delta Nutrition from 2005 until 2020. Angela loved her job and especially enjoyed helping others in the elderly community.
Angela was always looking for ways to help others any way she could. Her friendly smile and kind words were there for everyone. She and Randy spent many hours out at the Lake Lawtonka campgrounds. She enjoyed reading a good book, watching TV shows and movies, and making foods and desserts for friends and family.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Halye; her mother, Darlene Webb; her children: Lindsay Halye and partner Edgar Sierra; Cristny Halye-Engle; Jeffrey and wife Katherine Halye, and Gregory Halye; her grandchildren: Jaxson and Cainin; her brother, James Webb; her sisters: Patricia Halye and Stacey Rodriguez; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, a host of friends and her chihuahua Trigger.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Webb and her sister, Michelle Webb.