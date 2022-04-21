Angela M. Hilbert of Lawton passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at her home in Lawton.

No services are scheduled.

Angela M. Hilbert, 75, of Lawton was born April 14, 1947 in Athens, Greece. She was a housekeeper and was very involved in the Lawton community as a volunteer for many years.

Survivors include her three children: Biafra Baker of Easton, PA; Robert Hilbert of Clarksville, TN and Michael Hilbert of Ventura, CA.

