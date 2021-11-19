Funeral services for Andy Flanagan, Walters, will be at First United Methodist Church, Walters, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at 2 p.m., Rev. Brantley Tillery officiating. Committal services will be officiated by Rev. Roger Noland in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Visitation on Sunday from 2-4 p.m.
Andrew Jackson Flanagan was born April 27, 1935 to Charles and Maggie Flanagan. He departed this life Nov. 16, 2021. Andy was the youngest sibling of Funston Pershing Flanagan, Gillis Charles Flanagan and Helen Francis Flanagan. They lived on a farm northeast of Walters and Andy attended Prospect School until the 8th grade when they moved to town. Andy enjoyed high school, meeting many lifelong friends and he excelled at football. He attended University of Oklahoma and Midwestern State University, pursuing a degree in History, a lifelong passion. He enlisted in the Army in 1955 and he served in Korea until 1957.
Andy returned to Cotton County and was encouraged to farm by his father. He married Peggy Ann Eschler on Sept. 12, 1958. Andy and Peggy had many adventures over the next 63 years, including the birth of their children Cynthia Ann, Charles Craig and Joel Edward. In 1964 Andy and Peggy established their lifelong home north of Walters. In addition to farming, Andy had a thriving real estate career and became a real estate broker, helping many buy and sell homes and farms in the Walters/Lawton community for over 30 years. He became a certified auctioneer in 1993.
Andy had a high spirited, gregarious personality and loved interacting with people. He never met a stranger with which he couldn’t have a conversation. He was beloved by his family and friends far and wide.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers and sister, and a son Joel Flanagan.
Andy is survived by his wife, Peggy; his children: Cynthia Flanagan Kanai and her husband, Dennis Kanai; Charles Craig Flanagan and his wife, Theresa Schierenbeck Flanagan; his grandchildren: Devin Kanai; Andrew “Jake” Flanagan and his wife Lyssa Flanagan; Logan Kanai; Rachel Flanagan; Megan Kanai and Sarah Flanagan.
Memorial Donations can be made to the Walters Education Foundation, 418 S. Broadway, Walters, OK 73572