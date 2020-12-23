Funeral for Andrew Walter Franco will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church with The Rev. Stephanie Jenkins, Rector officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.standrewslawton.org.
Anyone that knew Andrew, knew that he never met a stranger. He always had a smile and was ready to visit and talk to just about anyone. All too often in this world — the young are taken too early from us.
Andrew came into this world with a BANG being born July 5th, 1989 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and went to be with our Lord on Dec. 16, 2020. Growing up in Lawton, Andrew graduated from Lawton High School where he played soccer. He was an Eagle Scout and loved the outdoors. He always wanted to be a chef and his biggest dream was owning a restaurant. He pursued that goal relentlessly by traveling from coast to coast.
He started his culinary journey at Treasure Lake and he was selected for advanced culinary training on Treasure Island in the San Francisco Bay. He loved to sample seafoods on the shores of North Carolina, where he was born. He traveled around the globe and he visited Germany, Tunisia and the Caribbean with his Oma and family in pursuit of what he loved. He found his way back to Lawton and worked as a cook in a few restaurants around town. Andy was also employed by a local realtor. Andy was a happy person that loved his daughters and will be deeply missed by those who knew him and especially those who love him.
He is survived by his fiancé Cecily Smith; three daughters: Eralise Janette Smith, Josie Gale Franco, and Piper Leanne Franco; both his parents: Jaime and Caroline, three siblings: Sandra, Curtis, and Alexander, his Oma Marianne, as well as many nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
