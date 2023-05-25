It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Andrew Nash Brymon Ahdosy, known to his loved ones as Levi, on May 16, 2023. He was just 33 years old.
Levi was born on June 10, 1989, and lived a life full of passion and energy. He was a true lover of skateboarding and spent countless hours perfecting his skills on the board. Levi had a natural talent for the sport and was always pushing himself to try new tricks and techniques.
In addition to skateboarding, Levi was also a passionate advocate for cannabis legalization and enjoyed exploring all things related to the plant. He was a true believer in the healing properties of cannabis and worked tirelessly to educate others on its benefits.
Levi will be deeply missed by his family and friends, who remember him as a kind and generous soul. He had a way of making everyone feel welcome and included, and his infectious energy, enthusiasm and belief in peace will be greatly missed.
Andrew was preceded in death by his mother Diane Miller, his brother Eric Perry, his paternal grandmother Mary Ruth Ahdosy, his paternal grandfather William Ahdosy and many other aunts, uncles, great grandparents and friends.
Andrew is survived by twin brother, Allen Matthew Meliz Ahdosy; sister, Samantha Nichole Daoang; brother Zachary Williams, brother Shane Perry, brother, Eric Perry; sister Amber Perry; aunt Keela Ahdosy-Camacho. He was also survived by NUMEROUS nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents and friends.
One of Levi’s greatest joys and drives to keep pushing on, was his love for his nieces and nephews. All kids loved him and he helped raise them all as his own. He was a safe space for them and was always there for them in their times of need.
While we mourn his passing, we take comfort in knowing that Levi lived life on his own terms and pursued his passions with unwavering dedication. His fight and resilience was a true testimony to his will to live and his faith in god. His memory will live on in the hearts of all those who knew and loved him.
Rest in peace, Levi. Don’t worry, about a thing....because every little thing is gonna be alright. Love you ‘til infinity and beyond.
Viewing will be Wednesday May 24, 2023 noon — 4 p.m. at The Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Thursday May 25, 2023 11 a.m. at The Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery in Snyder.