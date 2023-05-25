It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Andrew Nash Brymon Ahdosy, known to his loved ones as Levi, on May 16, 2023. He was just 33 years old.

Levi was born on June 10, 1989, and lived a life full of passion and energy. He was a true lover of skateboarding and spent countless hours perfecting his skills on the board. Levi had a natural talent for the sport and was always pushing himself to try new tricks and techniques.

