Andrew Jackson Pate, age 83, of Lawton passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital in Oklahoma City with his daughter Liese by his side.
Andrew was born on Jan. 29, 1938 in Lake Dick, Arkansas to Jesse and Rosa (Cross) Pate. He proudly served in the United States Army for over 20 years before retiring as a Staff Sgt. in 1976. While in the Army, Andrew received numerous awards, medals and commendations including the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and five-time Good Conduct Medal just to name a few. He was the owner and manager of the Lawton Bus Station for over twenty years. He was a member of the Elgin Masons and Eastern Star. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, watching old westerns and listening to jazz but most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his love for his family and his country.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Pate; his parents, Jesse and Rosa (Cross) Pate and one brother, Jesse Pate Jr.
Andrew is survived by his daughter, Liese Lambert and husband Darrel of Elgin; two grandchildren: Jessica McClung and husband Dusty of Fletcher and Jacob Lambert and wife Jordan of Sterling; one great-grandson, Nolan McClung of Fletcher and one sister-in-law, Donna Lynn Hoover of Paris, Texas along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.
Funeral services for Andrew Jackson Pate will be on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at noon at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston. The family will have a visitation on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston.
