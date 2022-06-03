Funeral service for Andrew Edward (Ed) Valdez Jr. will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at University Church of Christ with Eric Sharum, minister, officiating.
Burial with Lawton Fire Department honors will be in Flower Mound Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by visiting the University Church of Christ Lawton Facebook page.
Andrew Edward (Ed) Valdez Jr. of Lawton, Oklahoma, age 86, joined his Heavenly Father on the morning of Tuesday May 31, 2022. Ed was born in Cement, Oklahoma, on May 1, 1936, to Andrew Martin Valdez and Ivarine Tiebo Valdez.
Ed grew up on a farm south of Hulen, Oklahoma, and attended a small school in Hulen before transferring to Geronimo School, where he excelled playing baseball and basketball. He continued to play baseball and softball as a young man in numerous leagues in Lawton, where he was quite the pitcher. After graduating high school in 1954, he joined his family in California, working at Bethlehem Steel and earning as much money as he could, getting ready to marry his high school sweetheart.
In 1956 he returned to Oklahoma to marry his high school sweetheart, JoAnn Morris, on June 8, 1956. From this union came two children, Eddie Valdez and Trena Valdez.
After marriage he joined the United States National Guard and was stationed at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, and Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. He worked for Katy Kay Meat Packing Co., Bianco’s Pizza (where he saw his first pizza and said, “this will never catch on”), Oklahoma Drug, Roadway Trucking and other freight delivery companies, and Malone Oil Co. On Sept. 1,1961, he was hired as a City of Lawton firefighter where he proudly served 34 years. He retired at the rank of captain and was serving as assistant fire chief upon his retirement in February 1995.
After retirement, Ed spent his time playing golf, cheering the Oklahoma Sooners and the Thunder on to victory. Ed’s greatest joy came from spending time with his four grandchildren: Travis Burch, Hannah Valdez, Joslyn Burch and Jake Valdez.
In his spare time, Ed enjoyed yearly vacations to Branson with good friends. He loved Ray Stephens’ greatest hits, and a good cup of coffee (he even drank so much coffee his finger was crooked from holding the cup). Prior to COVID, he met his friends every morning at the local McDonald’s for coffee and all the latest news on the grapevine.
Ed and his family were among one of the charter families of Sullivan Village Church of Christ in the 1960s, where he served as an elder. He was a lifelong and faithful member of the University Church of Christ, where he continued to devote his life to serving the Lord.
Ed was predeceased by younger brother Ronald (Woody) Valdez; his father, Andrew Martin Valdez; his mother, Ivarine Tiebo-Valdez; and his stepmother, Neva Wooksook-Valdez.
Ed is survived by his beloved wife, Joann Valdez; his son, Eddie Valdez and wife Stephanie; and grandchildren, Hannah and Jake Valdez. His daughter, Trena Valdez-Burch and husband Johnny, and grandchildren Travis and Joslyn Burch. Sisters, Mavadene Joslyn and husband Jerry of Rochester, Michigan, DellAnn Brammer and husband Kenneth of Lawton, Frances Joslyn and husband Connie of Lawton, Andrea Valdez of Oklahoma City; brother, Darrell (Dusty) Valdez and wife Joyce of Lawton; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to University Church of Christ, 2716 SW Cornell, Lawton, OK 73505.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.