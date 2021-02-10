Andrew Blaine Weryavah was a truly one of a kind father, son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and friend. He left this world suddenly to return to his heavenly home on Saturday Feb. 6, 2021 at the age of 37.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Cache Creek KCA Cemetery west of Apache. Services are under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Andrew was born on July 26, 1983 to Bert Weryavah and Sandra Hester in Lawton. He was a proud member of the Comanche tribe. Andrew graduated Eisenhower High School in 2002 he also attended vocational college with a degree in information technology. He went on to open a construction company with his father. He loved to supervise his crew. If you knew Andrew you knew he liked to be his own boss, he also loved his dog Baby Girl.
Andrew had a passion for playing baseball, he pitched for the Eisenhower Eagles and he also played quarterback in high school for the football team. He always loved to watch his nieces and nephews carry on his love for the game. Andrew was a proud OU fan and also loved his Patriots. His love for the game will continue and will always be remembered by the family.
Andrew leaves behind his daughter Kayla and his son Riley; his father Bert Weryavah and companion Marilyn Guerrero; his mother Sandra Hester; his sisters: Ariel Hazard and Brooke Weryavah; his stepbrother, Dusty Pahdocony; his nieces and nephews: Cameron, Alize, Joshua, Gradyn and Nichole. His grandmother Joyce Hester and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Andrew and Geraldine Weryavah; his maternal grandfather Arnold Hester; alongside many uncles, aunts and cousins.