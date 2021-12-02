Funeral for Ana Maria Marquez Burciaga de Plasencio will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, Cache, Oklahoma, with the Rev. Robert Rose, pastor, and the Rev. Johnny Plasencio of Amarillo, Texas, officiating.
Burial will follow in Cache Cemetery, under the direction of the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Family will greet guest from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed at First United Methodist Church Facebook page or by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Ana Maria Marquez Burciaga de Plasencio, 90, of Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Lawton.
Ana Maria Marquez Burciaga de Plasencio was born in El Arenal, Durango, Mexico, on 16 April 1931. Mrs. Plasencio was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her sewing and making her favorite dishes, especially during the holidays.
Mrs. Plasencio is survived by her husband of 51 years, Isabel Plasencio of Cache, Oklahoma, and youngest sister Rafaela Meza Marquez of Vernon, Texas. Mrs. Plasencio is also survived by several children: oldest daughter, Maria Teresa Barraza of Los Angeles, California; oldest son Raul Barraza and his wife Mari Barraza of Quanah, Texas; Jose Aleman and his wife Alberta Aleman of San Antonio, Texas; Gustavo Aleman and his wife Jane Aleman of Vernon, Texas; daughter Herlinda Lucia Aleman of Cache, Oklahoma, and youngest son Isabel Plasencio, Jr., and his wife Georgia Plasencio of Lawton, Oklahoma. Mrs. Plasencio has many stepchildren who came to know her as, “Maria,”: Olivia Mejia of Dallas, Texas; Abraham and Becky Plasencio of North Carolina; Adan and Connie Plasencio of Plainview, Texas; Eva Silva of Hale Center, Texas; Juan and Rosie Plasencio of Amarillo, Texas; Ramon and Frances Plasencio of Amarillo, Texas; Luisa Plasencio of Mesquite, Texas; Marcelino and Myda Plasencio of San Antonio, Texas; Norma and Pat Baca of Hale Center, Texas. Mrs. Plasencio is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Paula Aleman of Vernon, Texas.
Mrs. Plasencio has many grandchildren whom she loved and enjoyed spending time with. She was the best babysitter even though they would jump fences, be mischievous, and would rather skip school just to be at Grandma Plasencio’s House. Mrs. Plasencio loved all her grandchildren: Maritza, Kris, Alexandra, Susana, Veronica, Raul Jr., Laura, Mary, Edgar, Manuel Jr, Jessica, Jaime, Ricardo Ledesma Aleman, Erica, Lori, Monica, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Gustavo, Jr., Johnny, Joshua, Joanna, Isabel Jr. “Chato”, Ricardo, Carlos, Sally, Erick, Sam, Nikki, and Jake. Mrs. Plasencio has 50 plus great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Plasencio kept an immaculate house and was a wonderful cook. She prided herself in saying that she met the love of her life and noted, “my husband is the most handsome man in the world,” and she took pride in becoming a United States citizen. Mrs. Plasencio did not speak English but she took her Citizenship Test in English and she took pride in saying to all, “I am the mother and the grandmother of many American soldier who have fought in the war.”
She wanted to be a nurse and noted, “my grandchildren are doing the profession I so desired to have,” and “I take pride in my grandchildren who are living and contributing to the greatest country in the world.” She was in her last days ready to visit her Maker and live in her new mansion and she told her children, “I am happy and ready to go home.”
Mrs. Plasencio was preceded in death by her beloved sons Bacilio Barraza and Hector Manuel Aleman and grandson Ricardo Aleman. Long live Ana Maria Marquez Burciaga de Plasencio, our beloved Matriarch. She will always be remembered and loved.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com