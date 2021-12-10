Memorial service and final see you later for Amy Elizabeth Washington will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Norman Williams, Youth Pastor of Friendship Baptist Church, Lawton, officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
We said see you later to Amy Elizabeth Washington, 45, of Lawton. She left this world Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at 1:05 p.m. She was born May 4, 1976, in Lawton, to Barbara and Larry Crutchmer.
Amy is survived by her mother, Barbara J. (Sellers) McKillip and three children: Michael J. Washington (24); Mckenzie E. Washington (19); and Myka S. Washington (18); her brother, Kevin Crutchmer and wife Tina and their children: Brian, Kyle, Kayla and Justin Crutchmer; and a great-niece, Blakely Rae Crutchmer.
Her father, Clarance E. McKillip preceded her in death.
Amy was the most loving and accepting human to ever cross paths with. She smiled and loved unconditionally. You could be anyone from anywhere and she would make it her mission to champion you always. She was a friend, confidante, daughter, sister and most importantly a momma. She lived an astounding life and shared every moment so passionately. There was not a day that went by where her pride in her children was ever lost. Her sole mission in this world was to be their biggest fan for every endeavor. She may not be on earth to see it, but everyone will carry her in their hearts each day as growth and success is achieved.