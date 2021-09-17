Amy Lynne Romeros, a beloved daughter, wife, mother, mimi and friend passed away surrounded by family on Sept. 12, 2021 at the age of 65. Amy was born in Lawton, on May 3, 1956 to educators James and Mary Bradford. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1974. She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Cameron University and continued her education at Northeastern Oklahoma State University where she received a master’s degree of education in reading 1987. Amy’s 40 year teaching career began in 1980 at Whittier Elementary School. Amy also taught at Jenks East Elementary in Jenks, and Lemon Grove Elementary while living in San Diego, California. She taught every grade from pre-k through sixth and inspired countless students including those she met in her twenty-six years working in the Gifted and Talented program.
Amy loved traveling, musicals, Sooner football, going to art museums, reading and caring for children. During her lifetime she visited all 50 states as well as numerous foreign countries. She was an avid reader who has read hundreds of books. She loved spending time doing activities with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband, Max Romeros of Lawton; daughters: Christina Huey and husband Anthony of Washington; Alexis Olkowski and husband Matt of Lawton; and Kylie Romeros currently attending college in Hanover, New Hampshire; brother, Kevin Bradford and wife Becca of Norman; mother-in-law, Phyllis Morales of Lawton; brother-in-law, Rex Romeros of Weslaco, Texas; sister-in-law, Roxie Ellis and husband Eddie of Lawton; two granddaughters, nieces and nephews who she adored, stepmother, Reina Romeros of Lawton; step sisters: Sabrina Muniz and husband Phil of Lawton; and Reina Speegle and husband Jimmy of Lawton; stepbrother, Jerry Ramos and wife Lori of Lewisville, Texas and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Mary Bradford.
A service celebrating the life of this inspiring woman will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Lawton with Rev. Phil Jones officiating. Amy will be interred at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton. Visitation will be at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 through Sunday Sept. 19, 2021. The family asks attendance to the funeral service be limited to family and close friends due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Masks are required.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Donations can be made in Amy’s honor to the Lawton Public Schools Foundation or an animal rescue organization.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com