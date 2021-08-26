ROSHARON, Texas — Funeral service for former Lawton resident, Amanda “Mandy” Dawn Tugmon, 34 of Rosharon, Texas, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Letitia Baptist Church with the Rev. Matt Kelly, pastor, officiating.
Amanda went to her heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Pearland, Texas.
Burial will be at Flower Mound Cemetery under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will begin on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with special viewing and visitation from family and friends on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mandy was born on Oct. 6, 1986, in Lawton, to Sonja Heiden and Greg Tugmon. She attended Park Lane Elementary before moving to Indiana. Mandy loved to sing and talk and loved life. We don’t think she ever met a stranger. She graduated from Rochester High School in Rochester, Indiana, in 2005. Mandy worked for Landair Corporation and later worked for Walmart Distribution Center in Greenville, Tennessee, for a while. That is where she met her companion, Brandon McPeters. They have two children together whom Mandy loved very much. They were her pride and joy. She was a very devoted and loving person and she had a smile for everyone.
She is survived by her parents, Greg and Sandy Tugmon, of Lawton; and Sonja Heiden, of Colorado; her daughter, Alyssa Tugmon; her son, Lochlan Tugmon; her companion, Brandon McPeters, of Houston, Texas; two brothers and their spouses: Brandon and Amanda Tugmon, and their children: Caleb and Avery of Ind., and Shane and Ashly Tugmon, and their children: Landon and Adalyn of Colo.; her paternal grandmother, Kay Tugmon, of Lawton; her maternal grandmothers: Neva Young and Shirley Newton, both of Lawton; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Larry Tugmon; and her maternal grandfathers, Benjamin Young and Bob Newton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Covid Fund at Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation at 3401 W. Gore Blvd., Lawton, Oklahoma 73505.