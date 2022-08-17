Funeral service for Alvis Merle Lum age 102, of Cache, will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 401 West E Street, Cache, with Rev. Jim Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m., Monday, at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mr. Lum passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Chateau of Lawton.

Alvis Merle Lum was born June 1, 1920, in Boxelder, Texas to Eddie Gerald and Emma Lee (Jones) Lum, Sr. He attended elementary school in Boxelder, Texas, and later graduated from Annona High School in 1937. Merle was an outstanding athlete and lettered in basketball while in school. On January 27, 1942, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in Central Burma, China during World War II. He was discharged on February 12, 1946. In 1952, he and Geraldine “Jerry” Glenn were united in marriage at De Kalp, Texas, He began working for Civil Service at Fort Sill as a Communication Technician where he worked for over 40 years, retiring in 1986.