Funeral service for Alvis Merle Lum age 102, of Cache, will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 401 West E Street, Cache, with Rev. Jim Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m., Monday, at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mr. Lum passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Chateau of Lawton.
Alvis Merle Lum was born June 1, 1920, in Boxelder, Texas to Eddie Gerald and Emma Lee (Jones) Lum, Sr. He attended elementary school in Boxelder, Texas, and later graduated from Annona High School in 1937. Merle was an outstanding athlete and lettered in basketball while in school. On January 27, 1942, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in Central Burma, China during World War II. He was discharged on February 12, 1946. In 1952, he and Geraldine “Jerry” Glenn were united in marriage at De Kalp, Texas, He began working for Civil Service at Fort Sill as a Communication Technician where he worked for over 40 years, retiring in 1986.
Merle was an outstanding guitarist and harmonica player. He enjoyed fishing, antique cars, ham radios, collecting vintage lamps, Farmall tractors, and steam engines. He had a passion for the Cache Bulldogs and was an avid supporter of the basketball and football programs; he would give a scholarship every year to the outstanding athlete of the year. Merle was an integral part of the group of parents that helped start the football program at Cache Public Schools. He as a member of the First Baptist Church of Cache.
He is survived by one son, Don Lum and his wife Patricia of Indiahoma; a daughter-in-law, Diane Lum of Colorado Springs, Colorado; four grandchildren: Matthew Lum and his wife Amanda; Eric Lum; Carl Lum, and Collin Land and his wife Amanda; four great-grandchildren: Perrin Lum; River Lum; Eli Land, and Everly Land; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Emma Lum; his wife, Geraldine “Jerry” Lum who died on May 6, 2012; one son, Damon Lum who died on May 17, 2022; and one brother and four sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cache Public School Athletic Program for scholarships in memory of Alvis Merle Lum.
The family will receive friends and family on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, 921 W. Gladstone Ave., Frederick.