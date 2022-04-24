Alvin Clayton Carter Sept. 20, 1956 — March 29, 2022 (65 Years Young). Alvin was the fourth child born to the union of Raymond H. Carter Sr. and Euristine E. Bridges-Carter. Alvin was born in Hattiesburg, MS and spent his final days living in Comanche, OK.
Alvin entered the U.S. Marines after graduating from Lawton High School in 1975. Alvin served four years in the service and then returned to Lawton, where he worked with his father in the auto mechanic business until his father’s retirement.
Alvin was a quiet, simple man who found a way to be at peace with himself and others regardless of the circumstances. For those who knew Alvin, it is very likely that Alvin was the quietest and most easy going person they have known. Alvin loved children and he loved animals and they loved him back. Alvin was consistently the favorite uncle of his nieces and nephews. Alvin very rarely denied the children any request and they loved it and they loved him.
Alvin lived life in the simplest and most passive ways. He only needed a little to get by and a little to be happy. Unlike most people, Alvin has his most possessions as he settled into life at Meridian Nursing Home where he found peace and he found a family. Alvin loved his caregivers, team members and the other residents at Meridian and he was loved and treated like family. The Meridian Family became his family and Alvin felt loved and cared for, making his final days fulfilled.
Alvin is preceded in death by his father and mother, his sisters: Theresa Faye and Barbara Nell.
Alvin leaves to mourn his death and cherish his memory four brothers: Raymond Carter, Detroit, MI; Rodney Carter (Mary), Clinton, MS; Carl Carter, San Antonio, TX; and Bruce Carter (Sheila), Oklahoma City, and two sisters: Roberta Carter-Hale (Roosevelt), San Marcos, TX and Vanessa Carter, Savannah, GA.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held at the Open Range Cowboy Church, 1449 S. 10th Street in Duncan, OK (Pastor Richard Allen) on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 1 p.m.