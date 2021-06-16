Funeral service for Alvie Lavern Cater Sr., 83, of Lawton will be held alongside his wife, Eugenia, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Bethel Assembly of God with Rev. Randy Shorter officiating.
Mr. Cater passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin,under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m at the funeral home.
Alvie was born on Aug. 23, 1937 in Lake Providence, Louisiana to Alfred Parham and Bertie (Sandifer) Cater. He graduated from Raville High School in 1957. He then attended business college in New Orleans, La. In 1960, Alvie served his country in the United States Navy and was stationed aboard the USS Sierra. After two years of active duty, he served seven years in the Naval Reserves. He married Eugenia Marie Wright on Sept. 7, 1963 in Houston and they moved to San Antonio, Texas, before coming to Lawton, in 1979. Mr. Cater worked for Navistar International Trucks, retiring in 1999. He then was hired with Lawton Public Schools as a school bus driver in 2000 and drove for many years.
Alvie spent several years as an active Volunteer/Interpreter at the Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum Guardhouse. He was the coordinator and a member of the Fort Sill Deputy U.S. Marshals Living History Interpretive Group, which is a group of men involved in the interpreting the history of the old-time deputy marshals of the 1870’s era-who would travel from Fort Smith, Arkansas, to Fort Sill, take charge of civilian criminals arrested by the Army and confined in the guardhouse and transport them to Fort Smith to stand trial in Judge Isaac Parker’s Court. He was a member of Bethel Assembly of God.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Alvie L. Cater II and Lori A. Cater, of Shawnee, Kansas; his daughter and son-in-law: Julie and Rocky Moore, of Lawton; two brothers and their wives: Jerry and Flora Cater, and Bob and Sharon Cater; his sister, Janice Cater Stewart; grandchildren: Kelcie Elyzabeth Underwood and husband, Jake; Madison Mary Cater; Abigail Anne Cater, and Rocky Moore and wife, Stephenie; great-grandchildren: Elise Ryan Underwood; Mason Veach; Emily Veach, and Jordana Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Eugenia Cater; two brothers: Wayman Cater and JJ Cater; his sister, Pamela Cater Davis; his brother-in-law, Jack Stewart.
