Funeral service for Alva Darlene Upton, 71 of Lawton will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29,2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Mallow, pastor officiating.
Mrs. Upton passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday, from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. with special viewing and visitation with family and friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions masks and social distancing are required.
Darlene was born on January 3, 1949 in Lawton, Oklahoma to N.C. and Murlean (Cooper) Haney. The fifth of 14 children, she grew up in Lawton and attended Howell Elementary, and Eisenhower Junior High and High School. Her first job was at Mac’s Drive in where she worked as a carhop. This is where she met Leslie Upton and they married on January 6, 1967. She was instrumental in helping her younger siblings after her mother passed away. She worked for many years while raising her children at Haggar Slack Company. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and had many roles there including Sunday School Teacher, Hospitality, Custodial, Youth Group, Bus Driver, Falls Creek Sponsor, and visiting and helping to care for shut-ins. She loved to read and travel and visiting family and friends. She also enjoyed canoe trips, “TRYING” to ski at the lake and watching her shows.
She is survived by her husband, Leslie, of the home; her children and their spouses, Darrell and Amora Upton, of Richmond Heights, OH, Shelly and Robert Keck, of Lawton, OK and David Upton, of Lawton, OK; her siblings, Dennis and Lynda Haney, of Sulphur, OK, Kelly and Glenn Wahahrockah, of Oklahoma City, OK, Kimberly and James Hatfield, of Lawton, OK, Billie and Bill Rogers, of Lawton, OK and Bobbie and Tommy Fite, of Lawton, OK; her grandchildren and spouses, Jessica Bailey, Buddy and Jandi Upton, Heather Keck, Alex and Loli Keck, Avry Keck, Austin Upton, Alysa Upton, Alayna Upton, Drake Upton, Savannah Upton, and Sydney Upton; and her great granddaughter, Amzie Upton; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, N.C. and Murlean Haney; her brothers, Roy Haney, Raymond Haney, Jake Haney, Kenneth Haney and Matthew Haney; her sisters, Linda Gaye Haney, Allie Faye Tallant, and Joyce Sewell; and her granddaughter, Hope Upton.
