Alton George Mindemann entered this life on November 18, 1931 in his family farm home, three miles northeast of Apache, to Helena (Nehring) and George Louis Mindemann. He returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Oklahoma Heart Hospital in Oklahoma City. He farmed and ranched all of his life around Apache. He once said, “There is nothing I do not like about farming”. He went to the Box Elder School through the 8th grade and graduated from Apache High School in 1949. He also attended Cameron University. He enjoyed playing baseball during his high school years. He met and fell in love with Ellen Christine (Chris) Nagel at Saint John Lutheran Church, Lawton, where they were married on August 8, 1954. After six months of marriage, Alton was drafted into the U.S. Army. He received an honorable discharge in 1957 and returned home to farming and ranching. Five wonderful children were born to Chris and Alton; Mark Lee (Cecile) in 1956, Kent Alton (Pamela) in 1958, Beth Marie (Kelly) Rowell in 1960, Alan Louis (Tina) in 1961 and Darren Vance in 1964. He loved watching his children in all their activities, especially football & baseball. He never missed a game, if he was able to be there.
Alton was a member of the St. Peter Lutheran Church, Apache Oklahoma. He was baptized and confirmed there. He was treasurer when the St. Peter Lutheran Church was built in Apache. He loved his church and served in many areas. He later was a member of St. John Lutheran, Lawton. He always put God first, family second and friends & neighbors third.
Alton was chosen Oklahoma’s Outstanding Young Farmer in 1964. He was an active member of the OYF for many years. Alton and Chris had many OYF friends in every state and attended many OYF congresses. They attended farm tours in the USA, England, Scotland, Mexico, Germany, and Costa Rica. Awards given to Alton included South Caddo County Soil Conservationist of the year and 1st place award from the Caddo County Indian Soil Conservation. Alton also served as the co-chairman for the Jaycees. Many farmer friends visited Oklahoma and Al & Chris visited many friends in the USA. So many lasting friendships were made and endured for many years. Alton was on the Board of Directors of Anadarko Federal Land Bank for 33 years. He enjoyed the association of many fine friends there and enjoyed many tours with the F.L.B.A.
Grandchildren and family were so special to him: Jason (Jina) Mindemann, Harlan & Maddy, Marcus & Makayla, Payton; Kasi Taylor (D.J), Kenzie, Savanna, Nick; Blake Hampton, Justin (Melissa) Hall, Tanner, Mia Lee, Brayden & Conner Foster; Wyatt (Carly) Mindemann, Londyn & Baby on the way; Nathan (Kelsey) Mindemann, Mekia, Ky, and D.J; Montana (Christine) Mindemann, Grady & Haiden; Cassidy (Brandon) Hill, Calven and Cadence, Sawyer Roth and Hendrix; Kobi (Cody) King and Annabelle and Max. Adopted daughters, Vicki Newport, Larissa (Wener) Camille & Marcella Perez, Josh (Anna) Newport, Jace & Alva. Many nieces & nephews he loved like his own. Many spent summers on the farm.
His hobby was woodworking. He loved sharing his special God-given talent with many friends and relatives. He was able to do woodworking up to when he became sick. He went to his woodshop almost every day in retirement. He made some beautiful, one of a kind bowls, candle holders, Christmas ornaments, etc. He also enjoyed restoring antiques with his son, Alan.
Alton loved being a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate). The foster, CASA children, were like his own. He made wooden bowls for them.
Preceding him in Heaven were his parents, his sister, Edna Mae Mindemann, Granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Mindemann, Mother in law, Elsie Moore, Brothers in law, Gordon (Bunilla) Nagel, Charles (Ramona) Nagel and sister in laws, Leila (Bill) Schnitker/Myers, Lillian (Claud) Leverett, Velma (Doyle) Brown, his three double-cousins which grew up like brothers on adjoining farms; Roland (Janice), Leroy (Elaine) and Eugene (Odie) Mindemann.
The family would like to thank all the friends as well as the staff of OHH who were so caring and helpful in his last days. He will be missed by many, but we know we will see him again in Heaven.
