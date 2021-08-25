Memorial service for Alpha Omega Cooper (Dody) will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Cameron Baptist Church in Lawton.
Dody passed away in Kansas City, Missouri on Aug. 15, 2021. We kindly ask everyone to please wear a mask above your nose and below your chin.
Dody was born April 24, 1938, to Reverend G.C. and Lucille Cooper in Lawton. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior on Aug. 29, 1976. He was a member of Cameron Baptist Church (Lawton) and Connection Point Church (Raytown, MO). Dody attended Dunbar Elementary and graduated from Douglass High School in 1956. He worked for the City of Lawton in vehicle maintenance for over 50 years.
Dody was married to Lucille Breedlove and the couple later divorced. He then married Martha D. Young.
Dody was an avid animal lover who raised horses, pigs, rabbits, dogs, chickens and ducks. He was the co-founder of the Lawton Rough Riders Horse Club with his best friend Lacey Thompson (Doughboy). He also enjoyed drinking coffee in the morning with his co-worker Johnny Payne, and spending time every day with his best friend Leo James enjoying a Sonic Route 44 Diet Coke & skittles. He was known throughout the Lawton View community — affectionately known as “Uncle Dody” and a chauffeur to those who did not have transportation to pay their bills, grocery shop, or handle any other business.
Dody also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren who brought him lots of joy. He loved his family and would help anyone in need. Dody was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Martha D. Cooper; sons: Alford Garrett, Alpha Cortez (Margie); Gregory Dean. Daughters: Kathy Johnson (William); Elaine Andrews (Eugene); Eunice Fry (Leroy); Christa Cooper-Booth (Courtney); Helen C. Nassir; Yvette Donahue; Judy Collier; Uniqua F. Cooper. Niece: Frankie Shaffer; nephew, Robert Chatman; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Rev. G.C. and Lucille Cooper; brothers: Ned Cooper, Thomas Earl Cooper; sisters: Helen Cooper, Esther Lee Dowling, Eunice Hobson.
Online tributes may be left for the family at https://heartlandcremation.com