Funeral for Alonzo Horne Sr., 64, Lawton, will be Friday, March 18, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Church of the Living God PGT.

Mr. Horne died March 8, 2022.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery.

