Funeral service for Alma Wynell “Puddin” McKenzie, 89, of Lawton, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Paradise Valley Baptist Church, 4974 Meers/Porter Hill Road, Lawton, OK, with pastor Kenn Lane officiating.
Mrs. McKenzie passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at her home in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Alma Wynell McKenzie (Puddin) was born on Dec. 9, 1933, when the weather was cold and snow blew through the cracks in the wall. She was born to Shang and Alma Ketchum (Hoodenpyle). When Wynell was a little girl her father started calling her “Puddin Eye-joe”. Soon the name was shortened to Puddin and it became hers. When Pud was 9 years old her daddy died forcing her mother to take a job. Pud became the grocery shopper, helped with the laundry, and baby sat for extra money. Everything she learned during this time made her strong and powerful. She passed those traits on to her children.
She married Albert Henry McKenzie on Aug. 15, 1949. They were married for 59 years until Albert passed away in 2008. They shared a love with commitment and togetherness. Puddin and Albert had three sons: Albert McKenzie Jr., Michael McKenzie and Pat McKenzie, and one daughter, Juana Small. They were always very proud of their children and active in their lives. Puddin and Albert shared their lives together helping others and always having fun. While Albert was a fireman, Puddin organized the Ladies Auxiliary. These Women provided sandwiches and dry socks to the fireman who were fighting fires.
Puddin has always been active in her church. She sang in the choir, was a youth leader, was the craft teacher during Vacation Bible School and many other behind-the-scene activities. She built backdrops for VBS that included the New York City Skyline and Jesus’ Tomb. She loved every worker and every child who crossed her path. She gave of herself willingly and with so much joy. Puddin made many friends during her lifetime that can tell a story or embrace a moment. Her focus was always on making things better by helping other people.
When Ab and Mike were in elementary school attending Will Rogers, the principal would call Pud asking her to provide shoes or clothes for students, and she would. She even took one little boy home with her so she could give him a bath.
Puddin had a monogram business for years. She monogrammed High Stepper uniforms, cheerleader uniforms, bowling shirts, and she even made two flags that have hung in the Fort Sill Museum. Puddin had many experiences in her life. She and Albert owned Trader Jim’s Pawn Shop in the 1980s. They repoed cars and many times Pud would help these individuals by organizing their finances or giving them good advice. She was the founder of the Mount Scott Community Building Association where she served as president. She organized this group of women with the purpose of helping others.
In 1985, she and Albert purchased the family farm on 4-Mile Road, making their dream come true of having their children and grandchildren live close to them. Pud’s life was always full of fun and positive thinking. Even during difficult times she never seemed to lose her joy or feel defeated. She touched many lives with her kindness and caring heart. She supported the people she believed in, encouraging them to follow their dreams. Everyone she met became her friend. Friends were very important to her. She cherished each one. She will be greatly missed by many people.
Puddin is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Pam McKenzie, of Lawton, OK; her daughter and son-in-law, Juana and Dennis Small, of Lawton, OK; and her daughter-in-law, Teresa McKenzie, of Medicine Park, OK. She was blessed with four grandchildren and their spouses: Michael Shang and Denise McKenzie, Christopher McKenzie, Amanda and Steven Camacho, and Brian and Jennifer Johnson; eight great-grandchildren: Abbie McKenzie, Jakob McKenzie, Kersten McKenzie, Casen McKenzie, Eden Camacho, Cameron Camacho, Brianne Johnson and Elijah Samuels.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert McKenzie Sr; two sons: Albert McKenzie Jr. and Patrick McKenzie; her parents, Shang and Alma Ketchum; a sister, Bobbie Shaw; and two brothers: Johnnie Ketchum and Larry David Ketchum.