Funeral service for Alma Wynell “Puddin” McKenzie, 89, of Lawton, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Paradise Valley Baptist Church, 4974 Meers/Porter Hill Road, Lawton, OK, with pastor Kenn Lane officiating.

Mrs. McKenzie passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at her home in Lawton.