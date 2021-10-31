In loving memory Alma Marie Wells, born on Oct. 18, 1940 in Truxton, MO. Marie received her angel wings Oct. 22, 2021 in Chickasha, at the age of 81.
She left behind three daughters: Terry Mihollin of Michigan; Vickie Wells of Lawton; and Sherry and Roberto Chavez of Rush Springs; and a mom to many more special people; eight grandkids: Mark Wells; Monty and Mary Miller and Magen Miller all of Lawton; Jesse and ilse Chavez of Blanchard; Joseph Chavez and Haylee of Lindsay; Julia Chavez of Rush Springs; J.D and Katie Milhollin and Chris and Heather Milhollin of Michigan; special bonus grandkids: Omar; Julio; Daniel; and Daisy Becerra; and a fur baby grandson, Chico, and a grandma to many more. Eight great-grandkids: Mitchell Mantzake; Korbin Miller and Elijah Molina of Lawton; Amelia Chavez of Lindsay; Gavin; Nolan; Briella and Charlotte Milhollin all of Michigan; another great-grandson on the way baby of Jesse and Ilse Chavez; two sisters: Esther Miller and Patti and Craig Hogg all of Missouri; many nieces and nephews, and many special friends she loved so much.
Alma was preceded in death by her parents Chesley and Margaret Jett. A son Joseph Wells; brothers: Alvin and Michael Jett; nephew, Micheal Jett and her true love Raymond Caraway.
She ran a home daycare years back, “Grandmas Rug Rats” she loves all the kids as if they was her own grandkids. She loved being outside sitting and watching squirrels and birds she just loved being outside, fishing, gardening, flower beds, yard work, and she loved to sew and embroidery, read books and do word finds.
There will be a celebration of her life at Sherry’s house on Nov. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. You may contact the family for more details.