Alma A. “Dolly” Ludlow, 79, of Kingsford, Michigan passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Dickinson County Healthcare System in Iron Mountain, Michigan, after a short battle with cancer and other medical issues.
Dolly was born Oct. 1, 1941, the daughter of Ad and Edith Maguire and raised in the Fletcher area.
Dolly married William Ludlow on July 12, 1960, upon his discharge from Fort Sill and resided in Michigan throughout her married life. She and her husband just celebrated their 61st anniversary, and the family recently had a family reunion July 18-25 at Higgins Lake in Lower Michigan. All but one attended. Dolly was active in the making of pastries at the Masonic Lodge and a member of the United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing cards with family members.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bill; children: Carole Lawrence and husband Rick, of Hickory Corners, Michigan; William Ludlow Jr. and his wife Mary, of Falcon, Missouri; and Sandra Menz and her husband Bill, of Ward, Arkansas; grandchildren: Jonathan (Erica); Gregory (Sarah); Jennifer (Brandon); Logan and Liam; Stacy; and Kimberly (Matt); eight great-grandchildren: Dakota; Trinity; Hayden; Jonathan; Abigail; Wyatt; Daniel; and Addison; sisters: Oneta Wolf, of Cement; and Venita Watkins, of Choctaw; brother, Charley Maguire and his wife Carolyn, of Fletcher; sister-in-law’s: Alta Maguire and Betty Maguire; and numerous nieces and nephews and many friends, both on Dolly and Bill’s sides of the family.
Dolly was preceded in death by a son, Robert Ludlow; her parents; three sisters: Ruth Flowers; Frankie Buecker; and Linda Koenig; and three brothers: Patrick; John; and Tom Maguire.
Visitation was held at the First United Methodist Church in Iron Mountain, Michigan. Funeral service followed at the church. Officiant was Pastor Walter Reichle.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dolly to the American Cancer Society or charity of your choice.
Condolences to the family of Alma. A. "Dolly" Ludlow may be expressed online at http://www.ernasfuneralhomes.com.
